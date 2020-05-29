NASCAR honors East Texas soldier at Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KETK) – On the night before Memorial Day, NASCAR paid tribute to our heroes at the Coca-Cola 600 with each driver’s car displaying the name of a fallen soldier.

One of those honored, was Chapel Hill alum and U.S. Army 1st Sergeant Russell Bell.

Bell’s name was featured on the front of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota car.

A 1993 Chapel Hill grad, Bell was killed in action in Afghanistan back in August of 2012.

As for the race, Hamlin, had a rough start, when a piece of tungsten flew off his car during the pacing laps.

Hamlin had to return to pit road, to have the weight put back in his vehicle, and ended up finishing 29th in the race.

Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag, getting his first victory of the season, and first ever Coca-Cola 600 win as well.

Due to the incident, Hamlin’s crew chief, car chief and engineer have been suspended and will not be able to be back in the pits until June 10th.

