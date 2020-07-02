NASCAR driver to debut Trump 2020 race car this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KETK) – Sports and politics will always be intertwined and these days they seem to be more than ever. On Sunday, it will be taken a step further when NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will debut a Trump 2020 car at the Brickyard 400.

Lajoie’s team Go Fas Racing announced the car on Wednesday in coordination with the Patriots of America PAC.

According to Go Fas Racing, there are an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, many of whom live in battleground states. Approximately 15 million of those fans are currently not registered to vote.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

The red, white and blue color scheme will appear in eight traditional races throughout the remainder of the season.

“I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire. “As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”