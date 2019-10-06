Narcisse, McCormick lead UTSA over UTEP 26-16

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Lowell Narcisse ran for 115 yards and accounted for two touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 26-16 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

Freshman Sincere McCormick ran for 189 yards and broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run with four minutes to play for UTSA (2-3, 1-1 Conference USA). UTEP (1-4, 0-2) is 0-4 at home against the Roadrunners.

Narcisse was 6-of-14 passing for 46 yards and had 19 carries. Narcisse ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and his 18-yard touchdown pass to Blaze Moorhead stretched the Roadrunners’ lead to 16-3 early in the third.

Treyvon Hughes had an 8-yard touchdown run and Gavin Baechle kicked a 37-yard field goal for UTEP.Brandon Jones tossed a 2-yard touchdown to Tre’Shon Wolf in the final minute. Jones finished 14-of-22 passing for 140 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC