Narcis scores 16 to lift Texas-Arlington over Tulsa 73-59

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Jabari Narcis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Tulsa 73-59 on Saturday night.

Brian Warren had 15 points for Texas-Arlington (2-0). David Azore added 12 points. Radshad Davis had 11 points for the hosts.

Reggie Jones came off the bench to score 19 points for the Golden Hurricane (1-1). Darien Jackson added 12 points. Jeriah Horne had 11 points.

Texas-Arlington matches up against Nevada on the road on Tuesday. Tulsa plays Oral Roberts at home on Tuesday.

