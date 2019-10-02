Napoli held to 0-0 draw at Genk in Champions League

GENK, Belgium (AP)Napoli’s troubles away from home in the Champions League were exposed again in a 0-0 draw at Genk on Wednesday.

The result extended Napoli’s winless streak away from its San Paolo stadium to eight matches in the competition.

Napoli hit the woodwork three times and a shot from Kalidou Koulibaly was cleared off the line – all in the first half.

There was more frustration for Napoli after the break with Jose Callejon wasting a clear chance after being left unmarked.

Still, Napoli moved atop Group E with four points, one point ahead of Salzburg, which was visiting titleholder Liverpool later. Genk is next with one point and Liverpool has none after losing 2-0 at Napoli in the opening round of matches.

Napoli began with energetic forward Dries Mertens and in-form center forward Fernando Llorente on the bench and Lorenzo Insigne in the tribune. The decisions backfired as Arkadiusz Milik – who hit the goalframe twice – was consistently off target.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

