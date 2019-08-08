Nadal, Federer joining Djokovic on ATP leadership board

Rafael Nadal of Spain goes up to the net to return to Daniel Evans of Britain during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are joining Novak Djokovic on the ATP Player Council, bringing the Big Three together to reshape a board that has been roiled by conflict.

The governing body of men’s tennis announced Thursday that Federer and Nadal were elected along with doubles specialist Jurgen Melzer. They’ll fill spots vacated after Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky resigned from the board before Wimbledon.

Djokovic addressed his frustration with the player council in pre-tournament comments at Wimbledon. He says the ATP’s governance structure prevented players from making “significant changes.” Stan Wawrinka has also criticized the ATP’s leadership, saying in a published letter that it was plagued by “political chaos” and “numerous conflicts of interest.”

The power struggle on the council included its decision in March not to renew the contract of ATP CEO Chris Kermode, who has clashed with Djokovic. Board member Justin Gimelstob resigned after he was sentenced to probation in April for attacking a former friend in Los Angeles.

Former ATP executive Weller Evans filled Gimelstob’s seat. The position of coaches’ representative on the council remains open.

