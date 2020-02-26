Nac pulls out hard fought win over Lindale to advance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles threw everything they had at the District 16-5A champions.

But Deonte Jackson came up with two big time steals in the final minute to help Nacogdoches pull out a gritty 51-46 victory in the Boys Class 5A Bi-District round Tuesday.

Jackson and SFA signee Nana Antwi-Boasiako led Nac with 15 points a piece.

The Dragons improve to 28-9 on the season, and will face Kaufman in the area round Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Frankston High School.

Lindale finishes its season at 17-15.

