Nac pulls out hard fought win over Lindale to advance

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles threw everything they had at the District 16-5A champions.

But Deonte Jackson came up with two big time steals in the final minute to help Nacogdoches pull out a gritty 51-46 victory in the Boys Class 5A Bi-District round Tuesday.

Jackson and SFA signee Nana Antwi-Boasiako led Nac with 15 points a piece.

The Dragons improve to 28-9 on the season, and will face Kaufman in the area round Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Frankston High School.

Lindale finishes its season at 17-15.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar