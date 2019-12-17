N. Dakota St takes control late to beat Montana St

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points and Tyson Ward scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and North Dakota State beat Montana State 79-65 on Monday night.

Ward’s 13 boards tied a career high and marked the third time the 6-foot-6 forward has reached that mark. Maleeck Harden-Haynes added 10 points.

Montana State started the second half with a 7-0 spurt when Amin Adamu sandwiched a pair of jump shots between a 3-pointer from Harald Frey and led 38-34. But North Dakota State (8-4) bounced back and outscored the Bobcats 20-7 over a 6-minute span and took control.

Adamu led the Bobcats (6-4) with 19 points, Frey scored 18, Jubrile Belo 14 and Michael Paulo 12.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25