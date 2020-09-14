Mystics-Mercury Preview

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Washington Mystics found a way to reach the postseason. However, a major task awaits in the Phoenix Mercury.

The No. 8 seed Mystics begin defense of their WNBA championship on Tuesday night in the first round against the fifth-seeded Mercury at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Less than two weeks ago, it seemed a tall order that Washington would be one of the eight teams competing in the playoffs. The Mystics lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 12th time in 13 games on Sept. 2 following a 3-0 start. However, when it mattered most, Washington turned it on by winning five of six – including the final four of the regular season.

Washington secured the league’s final playoff spot with an 85-78 win over Atlanta on Sunday to finish 9-13. The Mystics made the playoffs without the services of stars Elena Delle Donne (back injury), Natasha Cloud (personal reasons), Tina Charles (medical exemption), and eventually Aerial Powers (hamstring).

“The work we’ve done the last few weeks, when most teams would have quit, has paid off,” coach Mike Thibault told The Washington Post. “It’s a great, great testament to how they’ve hung in. It’s just a wonderful feeling anytime you win. But to do it how we’ve done (it) to get in, it’s a great feeling.”

Forward Myisha Hines-Allen has been a big reason for Washington’s late-season surge. She had 16 points with 10 rebounds against the Dream, while Ariel Atkins led the way with 26 as the Mystics took control in the second half.

“It’s kind of like a weight off your shoulders, but we’re still not done,” Hines-Allen added to The Post. “We’re still going to go out and compete and try to play our hardest against Phoenix and hopefully get an upset there.”

Phoenix, which finished 13-9, also played well down the stretch. The Mercury won six in a row before losing two of their final three games. Though Brittney Griner played just 12 games before leaving the “Wubble” due to personal reasons, fellow WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi remains the leader and mainstay of the club. She scored 34 in Phoenix’s 88-87 win over Washington on Aug. 23. Five days later, Taurasi finished with 14, but teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 24 as the Mercury used a 29-point third quarter to beat the Mystics more soundly, 94-72.

Diggins-Smith suffered an apparent leg injury during Friday’s 83-60 loss to Seattle in Phoenix’s regular-season finale. It’s uncertain how that issue will play into her status for this contest as Phoenix looks to make a run through the postseason.

The Mercury lost 105-76 to Chicago in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

“Now it’s a new season,” Mercury guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who scored 24 in Friday’s loss, told The Arizona Republic. “Everything that happened before doesn’t matter anymore.”