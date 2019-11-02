Murray has 3 TDs, Arkansas State holds off Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP)Marcel Murray ran for 175 yard and three scores as Arkansas State scored twice in the fourth quarter to hold off Louisiana-Monroe 48-41 on Saturday.

Layne Hatcher threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Red Wolves scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 31-28 lead into the break. Hatcher hit Kirk Merrit on a 23-yard scoring strike for a 31-21 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. The Warhawks responded when Caleb Evans scampered in from the 16 with :03 left in the first half.

Blake Grupe booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Red Wolves a 34-28 advantage before Evans scored from the 23 to tie it at 34-34 with 4:20 left in the third.

Murray ran it in from the 6 and Jamal Jones followed with an 8-yard TD rush to go ahead 48-34 with 7:26 left in the game.

Omar Bayless grabbed one of Hatcher’s TD tosses, giving him 13 for the season, a new Sun Belt Conference record. He finished with six catches for 98 yards.

Murray had 131 yards and two TDs in the first half for the Red Wolves (3-5, 3-2).

ULM (3-5, 2-2) dropped its second straight game.