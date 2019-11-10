Murphy scores 26 to lift Wofford past High Point 89-61

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Storm Murphy had a career-high 26 points as Wofford easily beat High Point 89-61 on Saturday night.

Murphy hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Nathan Hoover had 15 points for Wofford (2-0). Tray Hollowell added 13 points. Isaiah Bigelow had six rebounds for the hosts.

Curtis Holland III had 14 points for the Panthers (0-2). John-Michael Wright added 11 points. Rob Peterson III had 11 points.

Wofford faces William & Mary at home on Tuesday. High Point plays Boston College on the road on Wednesday.

