Murkey carries Denver past Cal State Fullerton 65-62

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Ade Murkey scored 11 of his 17 points after halftime as Denver rallied to edge Cal State Fullerton 65-62 in the second game of the Cable Car Classic at Santa Clara, California, on Friday.

Robert Jones added 16 points for Denver (3-4), which had trailed by 13 midway through the second half. Murkey took a Fullerton turnover into the lane and was fouled, converting the three-point play and cutting the gap to 62-61 with 1:22 remaining.

After a missed 3-point try and another turnover by Fullerton, Denver’s Jones and Joseph Lanzi made four free throws in the last 24.6 seconds.

The Pioneers ended a four-game road losing streak. Leading scorer Jase Townsend had four points and went 0-of-5 from distance.

Austen Awosika led the Titans (3-4) with 18 points, Davon Clare added 12 points and six assists. Wayne Arnold had 11 points and six rebounds. Fullerton went the final 9:15 without a field goal and the last 2 minutes without a point.

Denver matches up against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Santa Clara Saturday.

