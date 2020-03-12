Multiple NCAA men’s conference tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Division I conferences announced Thursday morning that they would be canceling the remainder of their conference tournaments due to the coronavirus.
This includes the Southland Conference, which is where SFA plays. Under conference rules, they should be given the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, if it is held.
However, there is not an official word from the conference.
This comes just one day after the NBA temporarily suspended their season after one player tested positive.
The UIL is allowing the state tournament to continue, but only to a “limited number of fans.”
This is a developing story