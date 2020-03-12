Multiple NCAA men’s conference tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Division I conferences announced Thursday morning that they would be canceling the remainder of their conference tournaments due to the coronavirus.

This includes the Southland Conference, which is where SFA plays. Under conference rules, they should be given the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, if it is held.

However, there is not an official word from the conference.

BREAKING: According to the ESPN+ broadcast, the Southland Conference Tournament has been cancelled. Tough scene, players crying on the court. — Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) March 12, 2020

The ACC Tournament has been cancelled, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

Official statement from the American Athletic Conference, confirming that the tournament is canceled. pic.twitter.com/iz3IFmAzRO — Brian Murphy (@Spokes_Murphy) March 12, 2020

This comes just one day after the NBA temporarily suspended their season after one player tested positive.

The UIL is allowing the state tournament to continue, but only to a “limited number of fans.”

This is a developing story