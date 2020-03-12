Breaking News
Report: Upcoming MLB season will be suspended indefinitely
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Multiple NCAA men’s conference tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Division I conferences announced Thursday morning that they would be canceling the remainder of their conference tournaments due to the coronavirus.

This includes the Southland Conference, which is where SFA plays. Under conference rules, they should be given the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, if it is held.

However, there is not an official word from the conference.

This comes just one day after the NBA temporarily suspended their season after one player tested positive.

The UIL is allowing the state tournament to continue, but only to a “limited number of fans.”

This is a developing story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar