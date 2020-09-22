Mullen’s Florida staff receives nearly $500K before pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Florida coach Dan Mullen didn’t get a raise or an extension after his team’s 11-2 finish last season. His staff got the money.

Mullen’s assistants got bumps totaling $490,000, according to contracts released by the school Tuesday. The deals were signed in February, a month before the university was partially closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth-ranked Gators open the season Saturday at Ole Miss. It’s the program’s highest ranking to start since 2010.

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson got the biggest raise, getting an extra $175,000 that puts his 2020 salary at $290,000. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who has since been promoted to offensive coordinator, and defensive line coach David Turner got $100,000 more each. Johnson will earn $540,000, and Turner $465,000 this year.

Fellow offensive coordinators John Hevesy and Billy Gonzales will earn $620,000 each, a bump of $30,000 each. Hevesy also coaches the team’s offensive line, while Gonzales works with receivers.

Running backs coach/special teams coordinator Greg Knox got a $45,000 bump to $485,000. Cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray received a $10,000 raise to $450,000.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, already making $1.79 million annually, did not get a raise. Neither did secondary coach Ron English, who is entering the final year of his deal that pays him $440,000 annually.

Tight ends coach Tim Brewster joined the staff in February and signed a two-year deal worth $485,000 annually.

In addition to the 10 football assistants, strength and conditioning coordinator Nick Savage received a $150,000 raise and will earn $450,000 in each of the next three years.

All 10 assistants receive a $10,000 stipend from the school’s apparel deal with Nike and a $1,500 academic incentive if the Gators perform well in the classroom.

