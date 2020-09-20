Mueller, Orlando City beat Fire 4-1, extend unbeaten streak

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist, Luis Carlos ”Nani” Almeida da Cunha also scored, and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 on Saturday.

Mueller cut back to evade a defender and scored on a left-footer that deflected off Chicago’s Alvaro Medran before trickling into the net top open the scoring in the 11th minute and Orlando City led the rest of the way.

Orlando City (6-2-4) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

Mueller lofted an entry to Nani who headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 24th.

Robert Beric converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Mueller was called for a foul in the area but Junior Urso answeredfor Orlando City in the 78th and Benji Michel capped the scoring in stoppage time.

Chicago (2-7-3) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Pedro Gallese had just two saves for Orlando City but had a diving left-handed stop of a penalty kick by the Fire’s Alvaro Medran in the 36th minute.