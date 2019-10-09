Mount Vernon, Briles could have to forfeit games as 2 players ruled ineligible

The Mount Vernon Tigers under former Baylor coach Art Briles had been rolling along at 5-0 so far this season.

Tuesday, they learned that they may have to forfeit all five of those victories.

According to the Dallas Morning News, two of the tiger players have been ruled ineligible. The district 7-3A Division 1 executive committee voted unanimously, that the players in question transferred to Mount Vernon for athletic purposes.

That is a reversal from a district (DEC) meeting three weeks ago, when those two players Brock and Cameron Nellor, who moved from Colorado, were deemed eligible.

The school district was also reprimanded for having an assistant coach that it does not employ full time. Briles and the superintendent said in a statement that they will be in touch with the UIL Wednesday to appeal the new ruling.

Mount Vernon who is 1-0 in league play, visits Jefferson (5-1, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Watch the video to see the story.

Briles, who lost his job at Baylor in 2016 amidst the school’s sexual assault scandal, was hired in May at Mount Vernon ISD.