Mounce, Bothwell spark Furman past Elon 97-61

ELON, N.C. (AP)Clay Mounce and reserve Mike Bothwell scored 20 points apiece as Furman rolled to a 97-61 victory over Elon on Tuesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Bothwell, who added six rebounds. Mounce had seven rebounds and five steals for the Paladins (6-1). Alex Hunter and Jordan Lyons scored 13 apiece as Furman shot 53% from the floor, 46% from 3-point range (17 of 37) and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Hunter McIntosh had 13 points to top the Phoenix (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Simon Wright added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zac Ervin scored 10 off the bench.

Marcus Sheffield II and Hunter Woods, Elon’s top two scorers, combined to make just 2 of 14 shots and were held to nine points between them.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com