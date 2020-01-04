Morgan State rolls to 81-68 victory over Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (AP)Isaiah Burke, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and David Syfax Jr. scored 15 points apiece as Morgan State pulled away in the second half to beat Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday.

Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points for the Bears (7-9) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

John Crosby had 22 points and six assists for the Hornets (1-14), who lost their seventh straight game. Fahim Jenneto added 13 points. Ameer Bennett contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Morgan State Bears (6-9) at Delaware State Hornets (1-13). Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

