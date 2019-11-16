Morgan propels Wofford to 24-7 showdown win over Furman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Blake Morgan ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and No. 21 Wofford fell behind early before topping No. 9 Furman, 24-7, on Saturday in a Southern Conference showdown for first place.

Wofford later clinched the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs due to Chattanooga’s 34-33 win over The Citadel.

Wayne Anderson had a 63-yard scoring run to put the Paladins up 7-0. Joe Newman scored on a 7-yard run to tie it and Wofford took the lead for good on Newman’s 2-yard TD run just 35 seconds into the second quarter.

Morgan’s 29-yard TD run in the third and Luke Carter’s 20-yard field capped the scoring.

Wofford (8-3, 6-1) moved a half-game ahead of Furman. The Terriers close out the regular season on the road at The Citadel. Furman (7-4, 6-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, closes out against nonconference opponent High Point.

Both teams combined for only 146 passing yards, but Wofford outgained Furman on the ground 288-167.