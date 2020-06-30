More East Texas school districts suspend summer workouts due to COVID-19 spike, parent of athlete tests positive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As coronavirus cases have continued to spike across Texas, particularly among young people, three more East Texas school districts have chosen to suspend their summer workouts out of caution.

Tatum, Hallsville, Paul Pewitt, Rains, and Central Heights joined a growing list of schools this week that have halted activities.

Rains ISD has suspended workouts for another week after the parent of an athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tatum and Central Heights ISDs have suspended theirs until further notice, although Tatum will hold one last workout on Tuesday.

Hallsville ISD and Paul Pewitt ISD quit their workouts starting Monday, although they will return on Monday, July 13.

The new postponements mean that the number of schools that have halted workouts has doubled in just the past few days. Other schools included:

Other aspects of Texas’ reopening have also been put on hold. Last week, Gov. Abbott ordered bars to be closed immediately and rolled back restaurant capacity.

Many East Texans have voiced their displeasure at the second closing and several local bars have had their licenses suspended by the TABC for violating the order.

“Machine Shed”, a Kilgore bar, has joined a mass lawsuit, of owners all over the state that are suing the governor due to the second shutdown.