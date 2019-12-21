Morales scores 21 to carry Wagner past Army 82-62

NEW YORK (AP)Alex Morales had a season-high 21 points as Wagner easily defeated Army 82-62 on Saturday.

Curtis Cobb III had 18 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (3-7), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chase Freeman added 14 points.

Alex King had 15 points for the Black Knights (5-6). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Josh Caldwell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wagner plays Fairfield at home next Saturday. Army faces Bucknell on the road next Thursday.

