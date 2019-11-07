Moore leads DePaul over Chicago 84-55

CHICAGO (AP)Charlie Moore scored 17 points, Markese Jacobs had 16 off the bench and DePaul defeated Division III Chicago 84-55 on Wednesday night, the Blue Demons’ second win in as many days.

Jaylen Butz added 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting for DePaul and Romeo Weems had 11.

Moore and Jacobs both went 5 of 9 from the field as the Blue Demons shot 59% for the game after shooting 68% in the first half to take a 46-31 lead. Moore was 7 of 7 from the foul line and Jacobs made 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Chicago didn’t have a player reach double figures. The Maroons shot 28% for the game, 21% in the second half.

