Montero’s late goal lifts Vancouver into 1-1 tie with Crew

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Fredy Montero scored on a header in the 94th minute to lift the Vancouver Whitecaps into a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps had given up an early goal and looked on the ropes until Montero’s heroics. Left back Ali Adnan sent a cross into the box that a leaping Montero was able to direct into the net in the fourth minute of extra time.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute for Columbus (9-15-8), which has never won a game at BC Place Stadium.

Columbus has one loss in its last 11 games (4-1-6). The Crew entered the match six points behind the New England Revolution in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Whitecaps (7-15-10) are 2-3-1 in their last six games and remain last in the Western Conference.

