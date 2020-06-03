Molly Mackey becomes head volleyball & head softball coach at Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – As an Overton high school student, Molly Mackey says she saw her coaches coach two sports all the time.

Now she’s ready to take on that same challenge at her grandfather’s alma mater Union Grove.

Mackey has been hired as the Lady Lions new head volleyball and head softball coach.

She had spent the last three years in charge of Sabine’s softball program, and as an assistant for the Lady Cardinals state-ranked volleyball squad.

The 27-year old Mackey says she is “excited,” and ready to embrace this “great opportunity.”

Having played college softball at Angelina College, Kilgore College, and Louisiana-Monroe, Mackey says being able to manage her classes while being athlete is part of the experience she will look back on to lead both Lady Lion programs.

“I have a passion for both sports,” said Mackey.

And it doesn’t hurt that she has Union Grove bloodlines.

Her late grandfather was Dee Mackey, who graduated from UG in the early 1950’s, went to play professional football in both the NFL and AFL. He is also a member of the East Texas State Hall of Fame.

Mackey adds that she wants to make him and her family proud.

