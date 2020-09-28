Yuelli, San Jose shock LAFC 2-1 in late match victory

LOS ANGELES (AP)Jackson Yueill’s tap-in goal in extra time lifted San Jose to a 2-1 comeback win over LAFC on Sunday night.

Christian Espinoza set up Yueill’s goal, weaving through defenders to the left of the goal for a perfect center to Yueill in the 93rd minute.

San Jose (3-6-5) knotted it in the 80th minute when Shea Salinas stopped his run driving to the left, crossed over to the right and sent a blast past the keeper. Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his third goal of the season at the 45th minute to put LAFC (5-6-3) on top.

The loss prevented LAFC from rising to third place in the Western Conference.