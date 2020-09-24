Orlando City beats Sporting KC to run unbeaten streak to 7

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel scored in the first half and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night to run its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Akindele scored in the 36th minute. Two minutes later, Nani passed to Michel on the edge of the penalty area. Michel beat a defender and connected for Orlando City (7-2-4) from close range.

It was Akindele’s first start since the MLS is Back Tournament, and Michel’s third goal of the season.

Johnny Russell scored his sixth goal of the season for Sporting KC on header in the 53rd minute. Gerso fired a shot from distance but Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made an incredible save.

Sporting KC (6-5-2) has lost two straight.