Ondrasek, Pomykal score in FC Dallas’ opening win over Union

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal scored and Jesse Gonzalez made three saves to help FC Dallas beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.

Ondrasek opened the scoring in the 61st minute on a shot from the center of the box. Pomykal connected ion the first minute of stoppage time with a shot from 15 yards from the right side of the box.

Andre Blake made three saves for Philadelphia.

