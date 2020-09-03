Guzan has 3 saves to help Atlanta United tie Inter Miami 0-0

ATLANTA (AP)Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta in United’s 0-0 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

It was Guzan’s second shutout – both against expansion teams – in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22.

Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win – and four losses – in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times and has only one multi-goal game, its 3-2 win over Orlando City on Aug. 22, this season.

Atlanta had 60.5% possession. but Inter Miami had a 10-5 advantage in total shots, including 3-1 in shots on target.