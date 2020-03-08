DC United takes down Inter Miami 2-1, Asad scores

WASHINGTON (AP)Frederic Brillant and Yamil Asad each scored and DC United edged Inter Miami 2-1 Saturday.

Rodolfo Pizarro opened a 1-0 lead for Inter Miami (0-2-0) in the second minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Lewis Morgan. Asad tied the game for DC United (1-1-0) on a penalty shot in the 59th minute.

Brillant sealed the victory for DC United in the 61st minute with a shot 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box.

Bill Hamid recorded three saves for DC United. Luis Robles had four saves for Inter Miami in the loss.

Both teams next play Saturday. DC United visits Cincinnati and Inter Miami hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.