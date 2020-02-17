Arriola has injured ACL that will take months to heal

WASHINGTON (AP)DC United midfielder Paul Arriola has an injury to his right ACL that he says “will take months to recover from.”

The 25-year-old midfielder was hurt during Saturday night’s preseason exhibition against Orlando.

“As of now it is still unclear on a timeline of events as we consult with doctors and physicians to figure out what the next best step is for myself, my career, and my knee,” he wrote Monday on Twitter.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

