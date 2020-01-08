Anthony Hudson to coach US men’s under-20 soccer team

MLS
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Anthony Hudson was hired as coach of the U.S. men’s under-20 soccer team on Wednesday to replace Tab Ramos, who quit in October to become coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

The 38-year-old Hudson coached Bahrain’s senior national team from 2013-14 and New Zealand from 2014-17. He was hired by Colorado before the 2018 season and led the Rapids to eight wins, 19 losses and seven ties in his first MLS season. He was fired May 1 after a winless start that included seven league losses and two draws.

Ramos coached at the last four Under-20 World Cups, leading the U.S. to the quarterfinals in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories