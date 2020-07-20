MLB allows on-field advertising in pandemic-shortened season

Major League Baseball is adding on-field advertising this season, both real and virtual.

Allowed locations include the back of the pitcher’s mound, behind home plate, on tarps in the stands and in the grass in foul territory down the first-base lines, the commissioner’s office said Monday. Teams have the choice whether to make them real or project them virtually during telecasts.

In addition, physical ads can be put on the on-deck circle.

The New York Mets took advantage of the new rules to put an ad for Ford Motor Co. on the back of the Citi Field mound for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Yankees.

MLB in the past gave permission for virtual signage in the batter’s eye location, and that will continue.

“MLB approved these insertions to help the league, teams and broadcasters fulfill marketing commitments during the shortened season,” the commissioner’s office said.

