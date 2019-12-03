Mitchell scores 21, No. 25 LSU women top Nicholls St 63-32

Breaking News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Ayana Mitchell made all nine of her field goals and scored 21 points to help No. 25 LSU beat Nicholls State 63-32 on Tuesday.

LSU closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and started the second by scoring the first 14 points for a 28-4 lead. The Tigers outscored Nicholls State 21-6 in the second quarter for a 35-10 lead at the break. An 11-0 run in the fourth quarter gave LSU a 40-point lead before the Colonels scored the final nine points.

Khayla Pointer had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds for LSU (8-1), which has won seven straight. The Tigers entered holding teams to 55.9 points per game, ranking 45th in the nation.

Terris McKay and Tykeria Williams each had a team-high six points for Nicholls State (2-6), shooting a combined 3 of 20 from the field. The Colonels shot 22.6% overall and turned it over 25 times, leading to 33 LSU points.

