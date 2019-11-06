Mitchell carries Sam Houston St. past Paul Quinn 95-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Kai Mitchell had 18 points and eight rebounds as Sam Houston State easily beat NAIA’s Paul Quinn 95-57 in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Zach Nutall had 15 points with Mark Tikhonenko adding 14. Dainan Swoope had 11 points for the hosts.

Th Bearkats held a slim 42-39 lead at the break but took control in the second half, winning that period 53-18.

Mateo Eschelk had 24 points for the Tigers. Joshua Cruz added 11 points. DeAngelo Streeter had six assists.

Sam Houston State takes on Mississippi St. on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar