Missouri Valley clinches challenge series vs. Big Sky

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – With a sweep of five games Saturday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference clinched its challenge series with the Big Sky Conference for the third straight season.

The Big Sky held a 3-1 lead going into the day’s action, but the Valley surged to a 6-3 advantage with one remaining game in the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge next Saturday.

The MVFC won 5-3 in each of the first two seasons of the series.

—=

2019 Big Sky-MVFC Challenge

Aug. 29: at Northern Arizona 37, Missouri State 23

Aug. 31: No. 25 Montana 31, at South Dakota 17

Sept. 7: at No. 11 Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14

Sept. 14: No. 10 Montana State 23, at Western Illinois 14

Sept. 21: South Dakota 14, at Northern Colorado 6

Sept. 21: at No. 1 North Dakota State 27, No. 4 UC Davis 16

Sept. 21: at No. 9 Northern Iowa 13, Idaho State 6

Sept. 21: at No. 15 Illinois State 40, Northern Arizona 27

Sept. 21: at No. 3 South Dakota State 43, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 28: No. 9 Northern Iowa at No. 6 Weber State (potential new rankings on Monday)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC