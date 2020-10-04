Minnesota United tops FC Cincinnati behind Molino, Kamara

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored and Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.

Molino took a run down the left and shot through the legs of the keeper for his seventh goal of the season and a two-goal advantage at the 69th minute.

Kamara gave Minnesota (6-5-4) a 1-0 lead, converting a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout.

Cincinnati (3-8-4) hasn’t scored in its last four contests.

