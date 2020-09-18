Minnesota United-Dynamo Preview

Adrian Heath revealed the 2020 MLS season is proving the most difficult of his coaching career as Minnesota United battle injuries ahead of the trip to Houston Dynamo.

Minnesota are third in the Western Conference but, after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown and the MLS is Back Tournament, their latest hurdle has arrived in the form of a series of fitness concerns.

The Loons were without seven players as they went down to Sporting Kansas City last week, with Ike Opara and Ozzie Alonso among the absentees.

“I think it’s the most difficult year I’ve ever had in football,” Heath said. “When you consider that I’ve been doing this probably the best part of 45 years since I left school, it’s a really difficult year.

“There’s so much going on that we have to consider, that we have to talk about. It’s been difficult at times to keep everybody focused.

“It certainly hasn’t helped us with the amount of injuries that we’ve picked up to keep a stable team. I’m hopeful we’re over the worst of that.

“I think a few of the bodies will come back and we can get back to getting our strongest line-up on the field and moving on from there.”

However, former United States assistant Tab Ramos suggested he might have benefited from the campaign’s unique circumstances.

“It’s been an unusual year for everyone, so everyone starts from zero,” the first-year Houston coach told SKOR North. “No coach has had to live through this.

“If anything, I feel I was well prepared. When you work with national teams, you see your players, then they go away and you don’t see them for a while, then they come back.

“This is sort of the year that we’ve all had. We haven’t had a lot of continuous work.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Dynamo – Christian Ramirez

Ramirez has not always been a regular starter at Houston, but he will be determined to make his mark this weekend, even if just from the bench. The forward scored 21 MLS goals in a season and a half with Minnesota but has not hit the same heights since.

Minnesota United – Mason Toye

Toye has scored just once this season, so it is no surprise Heath this week demanded consistency. “It’s either very good or it’s poor,” the coach said. The striker will surely be desperate to respond.

KEY OPTA FACTS

— The home team has won each of the past six meetings between the Dynamo and Minnesota in MLS after the first two meetings between the sides ended in a draw. Houston have won their past four home matches against the Loons, outscoring them 10-1 in those games.

— Houston’s six-match unbeaten run (W3 D3) ended with a defeat at FC Dallas on Saturday. That six-match run was the longest the Dynamo had gone in a single season without suffering a defeat since a run of nine straight (W5 D4) from September to November 2017 (including playoffs).

— After opening the season with two straight road wins in March, Minnesota have lost all three of their away matches since the regular season resumed last month. The Loons failed to register a shot on target at Sporting KC on Sunday, the first time they failed to hit the target in an MLS match in their history.

— Memo Rodriguez has been directly involved in Houston’s last two MLS goals (one goal, one assist). He had contributed to just one goal in his previous six MLS matches (one assist).

— Minnesota United scored nine times in their first three away matches of the 2020 MLS season. They finished last season failing to score in three straight away matches and have failed to score in two straight away matches since the run of nine goals in three away games.