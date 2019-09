NEW ORLEANS (AP)After the dismissal of the ''Nola No-call'' lawsuit against the NFL was cited by attorneys for the Roman Catholic Church in a sex abuse case, a New Orleans Saints fan said he has changed his mind and is not dropping his lawsuit after all.

Antonio Le Mon, an attorney as well as a Saints fan, sued the NFL over game officials' failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.