Mineola’s TJ Moreland serious about working out at a high level during COVID-19 hiatus

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – We’ve shown how some of our East Texas high school athletes are staying in shape while schools are closed.

Mineola freshman T.J. Moreland is taking his quarantine training to another level.

Over the last few days, Moreland has posted some videos on his Twitter account that include pushing a dual-cab pickup truck up a drive-way with a slight incline.

The three-sport athlete also showcased his dedication by flipping a large tractor tire as part of a workout.

The District 12-3A basketball newcomer of the year wrote in one of his social media posts “I want it all”

A standout guard on the hardwood, Moreland started at corner on the Yellow Jackets football team last fall, and was planning to be a hurdler among other events on the track.

Mineola athletics director and head football coach Luke Blackwell is not surprised by his efforts.

“I think we have a lot of kids that will do that when a coach is standing right there telling you what to do, and encouraging you this and that. But I think it’s really a special person that’s gonna get out there on their own on a day when they don’t have to when there’s other things that they could be doing, where he is choosing to go out and do that on his own to make himself better. And I think that makes him special and unique,” said Blackwell.

He adds that Moreland is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job this coming fall.

