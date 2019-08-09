Mineola’s Sneed, a big key to Jackets’ success in 2019

The Mineola Yellow Jackets have bowed out in round one of the playoffs the last two seasons, after winning it all in 2016.

If they are to again make a deep run, it could be on the shoulders of 3-star junior running back Trevion Sneed.

The mentality hasn’t changed on the intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 80 in southern Wood County.

A blue collar attitude, with a blue collar running back.

As a sophomore, Sneed rushed for more than 1,613 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also the District 8-3A division one defensive player of the year at defensive end.

Considered a division-one FBS college prospect for the class of 2021, Sneed holds offers from SMU, and Louisiana-Lafayette.

“Trevion is one of those kids, he works his tail off all year round to prepare himself. He’s really one of the leaders on our team. We rely on him heavy. And yeah he had a bit of a breaking out in terms of East Texas. We knew what we had here. And he’s a great kid, and we’re obviously gonna rely on him quite a bit this year,” said third-year head coach Luke Blackwell.

“I know a lot of people depend on me. And so you know, I just want to do what I can. I know our offensive line gonna work. And I’m just gonna do what I can to get as much yardage for them because of all the hard work they do,” said Sneed.

“I love it, scores a lot of points for us, plays really good on defense. I think a lot of the younger people look up to us more since we’re technically upper classmen now,” said junior offensive tackle Jackson Anderson.

Anderson is the younger brother of former Mineola standout twins Austin and Riley Anderson, who both signed with Texas A&M in 2016. Riley remains on the Aggies roster, entering his junior season as an offensive lineman.

The younger Anderson could be a catalyst to Sneed and the Jackets success this fall, as the two develop a bond, and take on the responsibility of becoming leaders.

“I think when you develop those relationships, the kids want to do it for each other. You know, it gets to be more than just doing it because coach said to do it. But now I want to do it because I care a lot about my teammate, and I want him to have a chance to be successful, and us have a chance to be successful,” explained Blackwell.

Mineola was 3-3 last year in its monster district schedule. But having experienced it once, they feel they’ll be much better prepared this time around.

“We’re a little bit familiar with the teams we’re playing. We know they’re going to be tough. And it helps us to prepare and know how good we’re gonna have to be to play at that level again this year.”

Mineola will scrimmage at Malakoff on Friday Aug. 16, then at Caddo Mills on Thursday Aug. 22.

The Jackets open the 2019 regular season at Wills Point on Friday Aug. 30th.