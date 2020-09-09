Mineola stays unbeaten after hard fought sweep of Athens

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Lady Jackets volleyball team is off to its best start in quite some time.

Tuesday, Mineola ran its 2020 record to 8-0 after making their way past a very good Athens squad in straight sets 25-21, 25-23, and 26-24.

Senior hitter Brittany Pickle led the Lady Jackets with ten kills, while senior Valerie Garcia added six, and senior Tahjae Black chipped in with five.

In her second year at the helm, head coach TaShara Stephens has Mineola ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball poll.

