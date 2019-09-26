Mineola heads into district play with momentum

Coming off solid back to back wins against Farmersville, and Big Sandy, the Mineola Yellow Jackets are one of a number of East Texas teams that will kick off district play Friday.

While they have some momentum, the Jackets (2-2) do expect to have their hands full as they will host undefeated West Rusk (4-0).

But junior running back/defensive end Trevion Sneed says part of Mineola’s early season turnaround is in part due to the way they approaching their workouts.

“They getting back into a better flow. It’s just that the way we practice we starting to change it up. Just getting more physical with each other and going harder. It’s very important. It’s more like a game day every day at practice because of how hard we go. And so when it comes to a game, it’s like the same thing,” said Sneed.

The Jackets and Raiders square off in their District 8-3A Division 1 opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Meredith Memorial Stadium in Mineola.

West Rusk won last year’s meeting 42-21 in New London.

