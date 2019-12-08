Miller scores 27 to lift UNC-Greensboro over Radford 60-58

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Isaiah Miller had a career-high 27 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly beat Radford 60-58 on Saturday.

The Spartans took the lead for good with six minutes left in the first half and led 60-53 when Angelo Allegri made a 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining. Radford’s Devine Eke made a layup with 39 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Miller missed a pair of free throws, and Carlik Jones missed a 3-pointer for Radford to end it.

Kyrin Galloway had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (8-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. James Dickey added eight rebounds.

Jones had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (3-5). Donald Hicks added seven rebounds.

UNC Greensboro matches up against North Carolina State at home next Sunday. Radford plays Duquesne next Saturday.

