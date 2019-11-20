Miller leads George Mason over Loyola (Md.) 65-61

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Jordan Miller scored 23 points, including four free throws down the stretch, as George Mason edged Loyola (Md.) 65-61 on Tuesday night, posting a 5-0 record for the first time in program history.

Loyola came within 59-58 on a Brent Holcombe layup with 61 seconds left, but Miller pushed the lead to 61-58 with a pair of free throws and Xavier Johnson also made two. Loyola’s Cam Spencer hit a 3-pointer to bring the Greyhounds to 63-61 with 8.7 seconds remaining.

That’s when Miller, who was 11 of 13 from the line, drained two more clutch free throws to preserve the win.

Loyola held George Mason to 19% shooting after halftime – and only two field goals in the final 14 minutes – but the Patriots were 24 for 29 from the line in the period.

AJ Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for George Mason, Javon Greene added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka led Loyola (2-3) with 20 points. Holcombe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Spencer added 11 points.

