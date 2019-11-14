Miller carries George Mason over LIU-Brooklyn 80-74

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Jordan Miller had a career-high 25 points as George Mason beat Long Island-Brooklyn 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Johnson had 13 points for George Mason (3-0). Javon Greene added 12 points and eight rebounds. AJ Wilson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the home team.

Raiquan Clark had 26 points for the Sharks (0-3). Jashaun Agosto added 14 points. Ty Flowers had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

George Mason matches up against James Madison at home on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against Delaware State on the road on Monday.

