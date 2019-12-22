Milan humbled 5-0 at Atalanta, worst league loss in 21 years

AC Milan slumped to its biggest Serie A defeat in 21 years as it was humiliated 5-0 at Atalanta on Sunday.

It was only the fourth time Milan had lost a Serie A game by a five-goal margin, with the last time coming in May 1998 against Roma.

Atalanta moved into fifth place, four points behind Roma and the final Champions League berth. Milan is 10 points further back and down in 11th position.

Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 10th minute through Alejandro ”Papu” Gomez but it wasn’t until after the hour that the floodgates opened.

Mario Pasalic scored against his former team in the 61st and Josip Ilicic made it 3-0 two minutes later.

Ilicic doubled his tally as Milan fell apart and substitute Luis Muriel sealed the humiliation five minutes after coming off the bench.

Napoli is one of the teams playing later on the final day of matches before the winter break. It visits Sassuolo with new coach Gennaro Gattuso looking for his first win in charge after losing his opener.