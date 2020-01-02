Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64

Breaking News
DALLAS (AP)Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 on Wednesday in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season.

Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU (10-2). Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists.

The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (7-7). Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.

SMU plays Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Florida takes on UConn at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

