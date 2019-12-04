Middle Tennessee tops Columbia International 86-38

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Antonio Green sank six of his nine 3-pointers and scored 22 points to propel Middle Tennessee to an 86-38 victory over NAIA-member Columbia International on Tuesday night.

Jayce Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (4-5), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Eli Lawrence added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Tyson Jackson contributed 10 points, eight boards and four assists.

Reserve Tajae Anderson paced the Rams with 13 points and seven rebounds. Eric Graham scored 10. CIU shot just 25.5% from the floor (13 of 51).

