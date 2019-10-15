Michigan State’s Bridges entering transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State wide receiver Weston Bridges is entering the transfer portal.

The school confirmed the move Monday. Bridges played in six games last season as a redshirt freshman. He made the transition from running back to wide receiver this year, but he has not played in a game in 2019.

The Spartans are off this weekend after losing 38-0 to Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan State returns to the field Oct. 26 against Penn State.

