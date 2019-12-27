Michigan forward Isaiah Livers out with groin injury

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP)Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.

The school announced Livers’status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.

Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

The injury could be a significant one for Michigan, which resumes Big Ten play after this weekend’s game. The Wolverines play at rival Michigan State on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories